With two out in the bottom of the eighth inning of a Prospect League baseball game Friday night at Bob Warn Field, the host Rex and the Normal Cornbelters were locked in a tense struggle, maybe headed for extra innings.
But a pair of walks, followed by consecutive singles by Bryce Miller, Dom Krupinski and Jeremy Piatkiewicz, brought home three runs and the Rex held on for a 5-2 decision.
Normal entered the game in first place in the Wabash River Division of the league’s Eastern Conference while the Rex were in last place — but just 1.5 games behind. So now Terre Haute is within a half-game of first and obviously every intradivisional game is important.
“We’re here to develop these players, but we’re also here to win,” Rex manager Harry Markotay said after the game.
Much of the credit for winning Friday came from three Rex pitchers, at least two of which have something to prove this summer.
Dawson Smith made his third start of the season his best one so far, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 batters in six innings.
“The first time through [the batting order] I was using mainly the fastball, just staying ahead,” he said after the game, “then it was using the curveball. Me and [catcher] Bryce [Miller] were working well together.”
Smith, who is from nearby Teutopolis, Ill., and pitches for Saint Louis University, is coming back from both Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2021 and a strained shoulder this spring that limited how much he could pitch for the Billikens. So this summer is important for him.
“I’ve just got to get that confidence in, get in a routine,” he said.
The Rex gave Smith a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when designated hitter Warren Bailey hit a two-out, opposite-field homer, but Normal matched that when Ben Higgins hit a two-out solo homer of his own in the fourth — Smith’s only bad pitch of the day, Markotay indicated.
The Rex used situational hitting in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-1 lead. Sam Pesa led off with a double, Keegan Garis moved him to third with a grounder to the right side and Bailey hit a sacrifice fly. But Smith was finished for the day and reliever Nolan Miller — making his first appearance of the season after some rehab of his own — gave up a run in the top of the seventh. Tyson Ochs pitched the eighth and ninth, and got the win thanks to the eighth-inning rally.
“Good pitching, good defense, good offense,” Markotay summarized. “[Normal’s] starter [Bode Geddink] did a good job . . . but we did our thing.”
Pesa, Krupinski and Slater Schield had two hits each for the Rex and Bailey drove in two runs and scored another run after drawing one of the eighth-inning walks.
“I don’t think anybody else [in the division] swings it like we do,” Markotay said.
- Danville 14, Rex 11
- — At Danville, a ninth-inning rally by the Rex fell short Thursday night.
The visitors never led the entire game and were down 14-7 after eight innings, but run-scoring singles by Carter Murphy and Justin Bogard and a two-run single by Piatkiewicz made the game interesting.
Murphy, the recent West Vigo graduate, was 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and three RBI. Morgan Colopy was 3 for 5 and scored twice, Schield 3 for 6 with two RBI, Matthew Albritton 2 for 4 with two runs, Piatkiewicz 2 for 5 with a double and Bogard 1 for 4 with two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.