What could have -- should have -- been the best win of the 2023 Rex baseball season fell victiim to Prospect League karma Monday night at Bob Warn Field, as the visiting Johnstown Mill Rats rallied in the ninth inning for a 12-11 win and a sweep of a two-day series.
Johnstown had won 17-4 on Sunday evening in a game that was never close, and when the Mill Rats took an 8-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning a night later, many in the crowd of 300 -- a crowd probably lessened by the threat of bad weather, including a pregame lightning delay -- no doubt felt that a similar outcome was in store for the Terre Haute team.
The Rex had other ideas.
Morgan Colopy started the comeback with a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, a blast that went deep into the cemetery behind the left-field fence.
After a scoreless inning of relief by Kaleb Marrs, the Rex got closer in the sixth when Xavier Croxton hit a run-scoring triple and -- after a walk and stolen base by Gabe Wright -- Jeremy Piatkiewicz smashed a two-run single. Now it was 8-7.
Marrs came up with another scoreless frame and the bane of Prospect League baseball began to work in the Rex's favor. Three walks and a hit batter tied the score in the bottom of the seventh, Wright getting the RBI on a two-out, full-count bases-loaded walk.
Diego Cardenas pitched a scoreless eighth for the momentum-laden Rex, and in the bottom of the eighth the gifts -- Johnstown pitchers walked 12 batters and hit two others -- continued. With two out and Camden Karczewski still at first base after a leadoff single, two walks loaded the bases, a passed ball allowed the go-ahead run to score and Matthew Albritton hit a two-run single for an 11-8 lead.
The celebration was short. The usually reliable Clay Hendry -- who entered the game with an earned run average under 1.00 -- walked three of the first four batters in the ninth (he'd walked two all season prior to that) and the Mill Rats got three straight hits to score four runs.
Not frustrated enough yet? In the bottom of the ninth, Piatkiewicz led off with a walk, Karczewski beat out a bunt and Colopy got an infield single to load the bases with no outs -- and they stayed where they were while the last three batters popped up, struck out and popped up.
"If we hold that lead, it's a tremendous win," Rex manager Harry Markotay agreed after the game. "It sucks, but [Hendry's] been awesome for us." The pitcher, Markotay added, was working on short rest.
The ninth inning was one of three in which the Rex left the bases loaded too. The home team stranded 13 runners altogether, eight in the last three innings.
"We had plenty of chances to score a lot more runs," Markotay pointed out.
After an off day Tuesday, the Rex homestand continues Wednesday with a 6:30 game against Danville.
JOHNSTOWN (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Calamia cf 4-1-1-2, Baal 1b 6-0-3-2, Freeman rf 6-1-3-2, Delamota dh 4-1-1-0, Santarelli 2b 6-2-2-1, McManamon ss 2-2-0-0, MacDonald lf 4-2-2-3, Wyatt c 3-2-1-2, Burgreen 3b 4-0-0-0, Carlo ph-3b 0-1-0-0. Totals 39-12-13-11.
REX (AB-R-H-RBI) -- Wright cf 4-1-1-1, Piatkiewicz 3b 4-1-1-2, Karczewski 2b -2-3-0, Colopy lf 6-2-4-3, Pesa 1b 5-1-2-0, Miller c 3-1-0-0, Krupinski ss 4-1-1-1, Albritton dh 3-1-1-2, Croxton rf 3-1-1-1. Totals 38-11-14-10.
Johnstown 001 340 004 -- 12
Rex 010 033 130 -- 11
DP -- Johnstown 2, Rex 1. LOB -- Johnstown 11, Rex 13. 2B -- Freeeman. 3B -- Croxton. HR -- Colopy. SB -- Colopy, MacDonald, Croxton, Santarelli, Wright, Piatkiewicz, Karczewski, Freeman. CS -- Delamota.
Johnstown IP H R ER BB SO
Faulcon 3 4 1 1 1 3
Goodwin 2 3 3 3 2 1
Clymer 1 3 4 4 4 1
Goble (W) 2 2 3 3 4 3
Beaulieu (Sv) 1 2 0 0 1 1
Rex IP H R ER BB SO
O'Dell 3 3 4 4 3 1
Adkisson 2 5 4 4 0 0
Marrs 2 2 0 0 1 2
Cardenas 1 0 0 0 2 0
Hendry (L) 0.1 3 4 4 3 0
Gill 0.2 0 0 0 0 2
HBP -- by O'Dell (Dalamota), by O'Dell (Wyatt), by Goodwin (Albritton), by Clymer (Krupinski). WP -- O'Dell, Clymer. PB -- Wyatt 2. Att -- 300. T -- 3:33.
