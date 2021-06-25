A RBI double by Kyle Harbison lifted the Rex above the Champion City Kings in the ninth inning and they held on for a 10-8 victory on Friday in Prospect League action.
Harbison broke an 8-8 tie with a double that knocked in Tyler Nelson. Both players are from Indiana State. Harbison would score via a groundout to pad the advantage.
The game featured Rob Weissheier’s 10th home run of the season, he hit a solo blast in the first inning.
The Rex (11-14) next play at Chillicothe on Saturday.
