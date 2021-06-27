Incoming rain has forced the postponement of the Rex game Sunday against the O'Fallon Hoots.
The game will be made up at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bob Warn Field.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: June 27, 2021 @ 6:22 pm
Martha Hutchens, 82, Marshall, IL, died Saturday, June 26, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Five Points Christian Church. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 PM Friday at Pearce Funeral Home.
NEWPORT [mdash] Debra S. Pearman, 64, of Newport, passed away at 6:35 a.m. EDT Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born December 24, 1956 in Brazil, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Lois D. (McClanhan) Hoffman. Debra married Gary A. Pearman …
