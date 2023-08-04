In the 28th home game that finished off the home slate, the Terre Haute-based Rex wooden-bat team clobbered the Danville Dans 12-2 in Prospect League baseball Friday night at Bob Warn Field.
The game lasted seven innings. Warren Bailey’s double drove in Morgan Colopy for the initial score in the first inning.
The Rex (22-33 overall) went into the bottom of the fourth tied 1-1 when Samuel Pesa hit a two-run single.
The Rex added three runs on walks in with the bases loaded and Colopy drove in another in a frame where the squad amassed nine runs.
The Rex got two more runs on RBI from Pesa and Colopy to close out the game.
The Dans (33-23) had the best record in the Wabash River Division for the first and second half of the Prospect League season.
The Rex will conclude their season at the Lafayette Aviators for a contest starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.