The Rex's Prospect League baseball doubleheader with the Lafayette Aviators set for Thursday evening at Bob Warn Field was canceled due to inclement weather. The Rex (10-12 and last place in the Wabash River Division) will play at Chillicothe, which was 18-8 heading into Thursday and leading the Ohio River Valley Division. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Wayne Newton Legion 346 Post's American Legion baseball game with the Danville Indians on Thursday at Terre Haute North also was canceled.

