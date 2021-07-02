Rex not getting second-half start they desired

The Terre Haute-based Rex had an uncharacteristic tough first half of the Prospect League season, finishing 7 1/2 games off the pace of first-place Lafayette in the Wabash River Division.
Ah, but the Prospect League offers a lifeline with a first and second half format that resets the standings. That reset took place starting on July 1.
The new lease on life that the Rex were hoping for, however, hasn't yet yielded a different result from the first half of the season. On Friday, the Rex faced Danville and the Dans controlled the game on their way to a 10-0, eight-inning victory. The Rex are 0-2 in the second half, two games behind Danville two games into the new Wabash River race.
Rex manager A.J. Reed cited the big problem the team had against the Dans — free passes. Apart from an 11-hit Danville barrage, the Rex walked nine Dans and hit two more.
"What it comes down to us is free bases. We walk a lot of guys and hit guys. When you do that, they score a lot of runs and we didn't score any runs tonight. Not a very good mixture," Reed said.
The Rex started young Luke Hayden on the mound. If that name sounds familiar, it's because he was a terror in the Western Indiana Conference season for Edgewood. The Indiana-bound Hayden could be a star.
However, the Prospect League is a level above what he's been playing and Danville — who were 16-12 in the first half compared to the 12-17 record the Rex compiled — were a difficult foe.
Hayden did strike out five Dans, but he also walked five. That was mixed in with seven hits as the Dans took control early.
A leadoff single by Danny Becerra was turned into a run when Danville's third batter, Angelo Peraza, knocked him home with a double to make it 1-0 in the first. Another single run was added in the second when Dustin Allen had a RBI single and another single Dans tally was notched in the third when Damian Stone hit a solo home run to right to make it 3-0.
The dam broke further in the fourth when Danville scored three runs, chasing Hayden from the game in favor of Terre Haute native Benji Downs. A RBI groundout by Peraza and run-scoring doubles by Cooper McMurray and Nick Constantine staked Danville to a 6-0 lead.
"I don't know if some guys are trying too hard, or it's a lack of focus, but we have to find a way to get guys to lock in on the strike zone and throw strikes," Reed said.
Meanwhile, the Rex weren't having much success at the plate. In no inning were the Rex able to string together more than one base hit. Only once, in the fifth via a Dylan Janke double, did the Rex get a runner into scoring position.
"Our hitters are fine. You run into a game you hit some balls hard and they don't fall. We had two balls hit hard in the outfield by [Alec] Brunson and another by Rob [Weissheier] where the shortstop jumped to get a line drive. There were hits out there that they took away from us. The key for them is their guy didn't walk people, so we didn't have any extra guys on-base," Reed said.
Danville tacked on two more in the seventh via a two-run Allen single and another two in the eighth via a Justin Long double.
The Rex will try to get back on track again Saturday as they host Danville again. On Sunday, the Rex play a doubleheader at Lafayette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.