Every franchise in every sport in every market strives to create a connection with their fans. It’s a holy grail that some franchises and universities never quite attain.
The Terre Haute Rex are fortunate in that regard. They have manager Tyler Wampler.
One would be hard-pressed to find someone who better represents the high degree of baseball success the Wabash Valley is known for.
Wampler is from West Terre Haute. He was a successful, multi-sport athlete from 2007-10 at West Vigo High School — helping the Vikings reach the Class 3A state championship game in 2009 — and is one of a handful of McMillan Award winners who played for the Vikings.
Wampler was a four-year player for Indiana State’s baseball team from 2011-14, helping the Sycamores to a regional berth in two of his four seasons. He played for both Rick Heller and Mitch Hannahs. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, played briefly, and then was a volunteer coach for Hannahs.
Since 2016? Wampler has had his own team to run as manager of the Rex. In 2018, Wampler won the Prospect League championship. After an early-season slump, the Rex are back in the hunt again.
So how does Wampler’s local background inform his coaching? You can’t really separate one from the other. He’s a branch in a sturdy tree of local baseball tradition.
Partner-in-coaching
The first evidence of the link from Vigo County baseball past to present is in the man Wampler chose to be his assistant coach — Jeremy Lucas.
Lucas’s background is as accomplished as Wampler’s is. Lucas, one year older than Wampler, played on the 2009 West Vigo state runner-up team. Lucas was the 2012 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year on the Sycamores’ MVC champions. After being chosen in the 12th round of the 2012 draft by Cleveland, Lucas played six seasons in the Indians’ organization, reaching the Triple-A level. Lucas joined Wampler’s staff in 2018.
The bond between Wampler and Lucas is clearly rooted in their younger days as Vikings. They met when Lucas moved to West Terre Haute when he was 11. The first thing Lucas noted in Wampler was his fire.
“Now that we’re washed up?” Lucas joked as he reflected back. “The thing you notice first on the playing field with Tyler was his competitiveness. It stuck out like a sore thumb. He’s a grinder.”
Of course, the common ground both men share is having played for former West Vigo baseball coach Steve DeGroote. For both Wampler and Lucas? There was no one more influential in their growth as baseball players, and now, as coaches.
“I didn’t realize it until I was close to being done playing that I was absorbing information [from coaches] at a young age with most of my coaches. I took a lot of things from Steve DeGroote. He was perfect for me. He pulled the reins and managed my emotions. He taught me to control my attitude in the right way,” Wampler explained.
That may have been DeGroote’s direct influence on Wampler, but Lucas sees the DeGroote influence in his coaching too.
“We were both definitely lucky to spend a lot of time under Coach DeGroote. We learned most of what we do from him and was the most influential guy in both of our careers,” Lucas noted. “As far as transitioning to his coaching style? I think we both agree that we don’t ask for a lot from our guys other than to show up prepared and play hard. It was instilled in us at a young age.”
It’s with DeGroote that you have to start to figure out how Wampler approaches his job with the Rex. Wampler can be intense, like DeGroote could be. Wampler puts a value on attention to detail, just as DeGroote did. Wampler also has an understanding side, also like DeGroote, though the public didn’t see that side as obviously.
“The way he handled players is the way I hope to and strive to be like,” Wampler said. “He had the tough guy aura about him, but he was the first guy to pick you up when you’re down. He was a father-figure to me and a lot of guys who played for him feel the same way. Discipline is the one word that sums him up.”
Wampler’s coaching style isn’t just informed by DeGroote. Wampler played and coached for one season under current Indiana State coach Mitch Hannahs.
“He’s a super-aggressive guy and coach. I got to see how he managed personalities. Psychology was a big thing for him. He liked to read players and read how they respond to certain situations and adjust based on that,” Wampler said.
As far as the baseball part of the job? Wampler gave a primer on how he wants the Rex to play.
“Style-wise, I’m an aggressive manager. I like to put pressure on the defense. We’ll swing 3-0 early in the game with runners in scoring position. I want players to not play with fear,” said Wampler, who also noted that chemistry is a big thing. He has an award given to a player after every game.
The side of the job the public doesn’t see
The public sees Wampler in the dugout or third base coaches’ box during games, but an equally important part of Wampler’s contribution takes place out of season. That’s recruiting time.
Just like the colleges they get players from, successful summer league teams have to recruit players. They have to network, forge relationships, and build trust.
Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli sees that side of Wampler as much as he does the game-day side. He’s been impressed with Wampler’s growth in that area.
“He’s been more on up that than in the past. He’s built relationships with college coaches across the country,” said Rosselli, who was asked about the division of labor between the two. “I let Tyler do all of the away out-of-state recruiting. I work more on local guys. I trust that he’s going to pick up the players he needs “
How has Wampler carved out an identity in this part of his job? It wasn’t easy at first, but Wampler has learned the ropes. Part of learning was determining how to build the make-up of the team from the standpoint of cohesion as much as how a player can excel at a certain position.
“My first year? I had to get the [college] coaches’ trust and develop their players the right way. That was hard at first,” Wampler said. “I like to have guys back who know the system and know my style. I like to get young guys. I remember my first summer experience. I had no idea what to expect. I like to bring young guys in to mold them early.”
Rosselli thinks Wampler strikes the right balance between the Rex mission and that of college coaches who send their players to play for him.
“The thing you have to remember is we want to win. At the same time? It’s a development league. We want our college coaches to say their players got better with us. He’s been able to build that relationship and that trust.”
Rex catcher Mason Speirs, in his second year with the team, noted that the reputation of the Rex is good in college circles.
“Winning a championship certainly helps. Terre Haute is a great baseball town and the Rex are respected. It’s not hard to recruit guys here with what the managers and owners do,” Speirs said.
Relating to players
Wampler, 27, isn’t far removed from being a player himself. When you talk to the Rex players? That’s the trait they notice the most and it’s something they respect because they feel he relates to them.
“You feel comfortable talking to him. I’ve had a lot of coaches in school where I didn’t want to tell them something is bothering me. With coach Wampler? He’s relatable. If you feel like you can’t play a day? He understands. He knows if you’re hurting, you’re hurting. He knows when guys are sore or tired. He played himself,” Rex infielder Austin Weiler said.
Weiler is one of a handful of players to return to the Rex after winning the Prospect League in 2018, a confirmation that Wampler’s idea on how to build the roster paid off with players wanting to be a part of the Rex again.
Speirs, another 2018 championship player, sees the accountability part of the job that Wampler brings to the table.
“He’s younger, but he’s got that old school, fiery thing inside of him. He’s not afraid to get on his players or stick up for them. The balance of summer ball being a little bit relaxed, but also being something where we want to improve? He holds us accountable everyday to make sure we’re where we need to be to get better,” Speirs said.
Keeping players fresh is a big part of the job description. Though summer league ball is stocked with college players, it’s more like professional baseball in that there are games almost every day and that there are unrelenting bus trips that require changes in personal habits like sleeping and eating.
Speirs said one of the biggest keys to Wampler’s success is how he approaches the season. He tends to alter his lineup more in the first month to keep everyone fresh. It means players have more gas in the tank for the stretch run. Certainly, that strategy is evident this season. The Rex won 11 in a row earlier this month to pull themselves back into playoff contention.
“Towards the second half of the summer? That’s when we get better. He sets the standard on wanting to win and that it’s not about you. The summer is long and he keeps us going. He makes sure we’re grinding out every game,” Speirs said.
All of the above traits — the work ethic, the preparation, demanding accountability, rapport with the players — were forged locally. Wampler was asked what defines his coaching style?
“Number one is playing the game the right way. We expect them to play hard, respect the game and respect the team we’re playing against,” Wampler said.
Long-time observers of baseball in the Wabash Valley can read Wampler’s quote and understand you can hear the same words coming from the mouths of the many talented baseball mentors who came before Wampler.
With the Rex? Wampler gets a chance to pass the message on to a new set of players. A message that has helped Wampler become the success that he is, but has also undeniably helped the Rex become a perennial winner.
