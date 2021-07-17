A pair of big innings by the visiting Cape Catfish sent the Rex down to a pair of defeats on Saturday at Bob Warn Field.
The Catfish came from behind with five runs in the top of the fifth inning of the first game, holding on for a 6-4 win, and broke a tie with a six-run fourth inning in the second game and coasted to a 10-3 win.
Now 7-8 in the second half of the Prospect League season, the Rex are idle until a Tuesday game at Danville.
Two walks sandwiched around a hit by Kaleb Hannahs set up a three-run first inning for the Rex in the opener. Nate Wolf drove in two runs with a double and Kody Putnam added a sacrifice fly.
Cape scored once in the top of the third, then used their big fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead. Two walks and a single started the rally, two runs scored on a Rex error and Cape's Seth Johnson capped the inning with a two-out, three-run homer. Wolf homered in the bottom of the seventh for the Rex, while pitchers Joey Hurth and Benji Downs combined to allow just four hits.
After Cape scored in the top of the second inning of the nightcap, Wolf singled ahead of a two-run homer by Tyler Nelson that put the Rex ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the inning.
But Cape tied the score in the third and got their big inning in the fourth — started by two walks and an error — to pull away. The Rex did score in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Sammy Rowan, Putnam and Alec Brunson.
