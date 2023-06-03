Playing a rare home game at Art Nehf Field to avoid conflicting with the NCAA regional taking place at Bob Warn Field, the Terre Haute-based Rex lost to the Johnstown Mill Rats 8-4 in Prospect League wood-bat baseball Saturday.
The Rex led 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning when Johnstown exploded for five runs. The Mill Rats added an insurance run in the ninth.
The Rex's leading hitters were Warren Bailey (3 for 5 with a solo home run), Sam Pesa (2 for 3), Slater Schield (2 for 5 with two runs batted in) and Steven Walsh (1 for 3 with a double). Bailey's hometown is Norfolk, Va.
This was the home opener for the Rex, now 1-3. They'll play a home doubleheader against the Mill Rats on Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Art Nehf Field.
Previously, the Rex had played three road games against the Danville Dans (16-4 victory in eight innings Wednesday) and the Lafayette Aviators (9-8 loss Thursday and 3-2 loss Friday).
Harry Markotay is the Rex's first-year head coach in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.