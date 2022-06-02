Rex lose opener to Aviators 4-3

The Terre Haute-based Rex baseball team lost its season opener Wednesday night, dropping a 4-3 decision to the Lafayette Aviators in Prospect League action at Loeb Stadium.
Leading hitters for the Rex were Randall Diaz, who went 2 for 3 with the game's only home run; and Robert Ciulla, who went 1 for 3 and knocked in a pair of runs.
The Aviators were held to four hits over seven innings by Rex pitchers Jared Spencer, Matt Cuzco, Garrett McClain and Jacob Young.
The Rex played Thursday night at the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, but the score was not final before the Tribune-Star's news deadline.
The Rex will play Friday at the Danville Dans, then return to Terre Haute for their first home game of the season Saturday in a rematch against the Dans. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Bob Warn Field.
