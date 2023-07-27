The Terre Haute-based Rex summer team lost at the Springfield (Ill.) Lucky Horseshoes 9-7 in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball Thursday night.
This was a seven-inning makeup game from a July 4 rainout.
For the Rex (17-31 overall, 7-17 second half), Payton Howard homered, doubled and knocked in four runs. A second game followed, but that did not end before the Tribune-Star’s news deadline.
The Rex of interim manager Culley DeGroote will return home Friday for a 6:30 p.m. clash with the Jackson Rockabillys at Bob Warn Field.
