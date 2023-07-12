The Terre Haute-based Rex were limited to five hits — two by Warren Bailey and a double by Slater Schield — in losing to the host Cape Catfish 6-0 in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball Wednesday night at Capaha Field.
The Catfish scored one run in the first, two in the seventh and three in the eighth to seal the victory.
C.J. O'Dell took the pitching loss for the Rex after allowing only one earned run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The Rex (12-22 overall, 2-8 in the second half) will visit the Jackson Rockabillys for a Thursday night matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.