The Champion City Kings tallied an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th inning to nip the Terre Haute-based Rex 4-3 in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball Saturday night.
For the Rex, recent West Vigo High School standout Carter Murphy singled in a run in the third, starting pitcher Clay Hendry doubled in a run in the sixth and Xavier Croxton singled in a run in the ninth, while Warren Bailey ended up 3 for 5 with a run scored.
Rex reliever Tipper Capps took the loss, although he did not allow an earned run in two innings of work.
The Rex (19-32 overall, 9-18 second half) will visit the Danville (Ill.) Dans on Monday night. First pitch is slated for 7:30 EDT. Champion City improved to 27-26 and 17-7 respectively after this victory.
