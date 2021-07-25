The Rex wrapped up a disastrous Prospect League baseball week against the Danville Dans with a 10-0, seven-inning loss on Sunday at Bob Warn Field.
Facing their closest rival seven times in six days in a stretch that started Tuesday, the Rex could have put themselves in position for a playoff berth by winning the series. Instead they lost all seven games — three of them in excruciating fashion — and now travel to face the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Tuesday hoping to snap a nine-game losing streak and escape the Wabash River Division cellar.
Sunday was promoted as a game in which fans could pick their own seats, and coincidentally or not the Rex started nine players with close ties to the Wabash Valley — Cade Moore (Terre Haute North) at shortstop, Colton Couillard-Rodak (Rose-Hulman) at third base, Kyle Harbison (Indiana State) in center field, Canton Terry (South Vermillion) behind the plate, Connor VanLannen (South Vermillion) at second base, Caleb Stultz (Terre Haute South) at first base, Nick Barrett (Terre Haute North and ISU) in right field and Jayson Cottrell (Terre Haute North) in left field. Connor Hicks, the designated hitter, is from Toronto and Mineral Area Junior College, but Terre Haute South graduate Cole Whitlock was the starting pitcher.
The visitors scored in six of the seven innings, with Whitlock relieved by Isaac Wanninger (South Vermillion) and then two more newcomers, Beiker Fuentes (Wabash Valley JC) and Simon Dembiec (Wisconsin-Milwaukee). The Rex have now used 37 pitchers in 51 games.
• Danville 8, Rex 4, 6 innings — At Danville, Saturday's game was called by lighting with the Dans batting in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Although Rex pitchers Adrian Rapier and Caleb Stultz — both making their Rex debuts, meaning the local team has now used 35 pitchers — issued just three walks, there were six errors behind them that allowed the Dans to continue their winning streak.
The Rex scored in the top of the first when Tyler Nelson walked, took third on a hit by Alec Brunson and scored on Connor Hicks' grounder, but two errors in the first three batters enabled Danville to score three times in the bottom of the inning.
The Dans added two more in the bottom of the third before the Rex rallied with two out in the fourth. Nelson was hit by a pitch, Kaleb Hannahs doubled for an RBI, Brunson and Hicks both singled — Brunson getting an RBI — and two wild pitches allowed a third run to score.
Danville added a single run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth.
• Danville 13, Rex 3, 7 innings — At Danville, the Rex had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning Friday, but gave up two in the fifth and nine in the sixth to lose via the 10-run rule.
After falling behind 1-0 in the second inning, the visitors took the lead in the top of the third when Kaleb Hannahs walked, Alec Brunson singled and — after a passed ball — a ground out by Nate Wolf and a single by Kyle Harbison drove in runs.
Danville tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a walk, a stolen base, a wild pitch and a ground out. Starter Cole Gilley walked six with two wild pitches before being relieved in the fourth by Jayson Cottrell, who became the 33rd Rex pitcher this season.
The go-ahead run for the Rex came on a hit by Tyler Nelson, an error, a second hit by Harbison and a bases-loaded walk by Dylan Janke.
