Rex Baseball fell behind 7-0 but nearly came back by drawing five walks in the bottom of the ninth.
Danville held on as a two-strike flyout by Samuel Pesa left the bases loaded for the Dans’ 7-6 win Monday at Bob Warn Field.
“It just shows you that we got a bunch of grinders,” Rex assistant Jacob Harden said. “I think a lot of teams, especially with a grueling 60-game season, would come out here on a Monday you are getting beat 6-0 and you can just fold and say, ‘Ah, I’ll just move on to tomorrow.’”
“These guys decided we are going to fight,” he added.
Rex coach Harry Markotay was out with a two-game suspension as a result of three ejections for dissent.
On Monday, the rally started in the seventh with their bats.
“We that little burst of offense there in the (seventh inning),” Indiana State sophomore Dom Krupinski, who batted 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI, said. “Got three runs back on the board and then took that energy all the way to the end of the game.”
Slater Schield tripled down the first baseline with the bases at capacity.
After claiming the top spot in the Wabash River Division after the first half of the Prospect League season, Danville (21-13, 5-2 second half of the season) continued its form bursting out of the gate with six runs in the first three innings against Rex Baseball (12-20, 2-6).
At Bob Warn Field, the Dans plated three runners in the top of the first, a day after Dans coach Eric Coleman crossed the 300-win threshold.
DJ Akiyama singled down the right field line and then infielder JT Waldon was walked.
Then with two outs, Chase Vinson slammed a three-run shot out of the park in the right corner for a 3-0 edge.
The Rex couldn’t cash in on a response following a leadoff hit by Gabe Wright.
Dan’s Nate Chester managed to get to third base without the squad registering a hit after he walked, stole second and got to third on a ground out.
Hank Bard brought him in with a fielder's choice. Waldon later had a double to make it 5-0 in the second.
Vinson opened the third with a double to right. Chester drove him in with a single to left field.
The Rex were unable to notch a leadoff knock for the third successive frame.
In the fifth, the Dans went up 7-0. After a leadoff single by Trenton Pallas forced a switch on the mound to Donnie Dycus.
Ladon Carr, a Brazil native, finished with four innings, eight hits, six earned runs, three walks and two strikeouts.
Bard later plated Pallas by grounding out to second base.
Indiana State sophomore Dom Krupinski got on base with a walk to open the frame. He advanced to second on a throwing error to first and went to third on a double play.
Camden Karczewski doubled to score Krupinski for the opening Rex run.
An inning later, the Rex put three more runs on the board.
In the ninth, the Rex didn’t register a knock but Karczewski, Wright and ISU freshman Carter Murphy walked. A balk made up one run before Krupinski stayed low and calm in the box down 0-2 in the count to earn a walk and an RBI.
The Rex are eight games into the second half of the summer season.
A couple of players here to help the squad retool are Alex Marx, who was the designated hitter, and Karczewski at shortstop.
Marx, who will see time at catcher, last batted at Bob Warn for ISU against Ball State on May 9.
He drove north from his hometown of Evansville for this game to jump-start his time with the Rex. Caleb Hohman was out due to illness, shifting the fielders around and slotting Marx into a last-minute lineup appearance.
Marx singled as the leadoff batter in the second in his debut.
“I feel like it’s going to be awesome just getting in and just like [Krupinski said] getting to see all kinds of personalities coming out there,” Marx said. “Getting to mesh with some of my ISU teammates that are also out here, and all around trying to have a good summer.” Rex plays Tuesday at home against Thrillville (18-14, 6-1).
