Rex home game rained out Saturday night

With one out in the bottom of the first inning and the Danville Dans leading the Terre Haute-based Rex 3-0 in Prospect League baseball Saturday night at Bob Warn Field, rain showers restarted and became so strong that the game was suspended.
It will be resumed in the bottom of the first the next time that the Dans come to Terre Haute.
The Rex swept a home doubleheader from Champion City on Friday night, defeating the Kings 4-3 and 11-7. In the second game, Dylan Janke and Jack Leverenz homered for the winners.
The Rex, still owning a four-game winning streak, will play a 3:05 game Sunday afternoon at the Lafayette Aviators.
