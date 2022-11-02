The Rex announced Harry Markotay as its head coach for the 2023 season.
Markotay spent the past four summers with the Wilson Tobs and leading them for three of those summers in the Coastal Plain League in Wilson, N.C.
He went 74-45 in his three years leading the Tobs and captured an East Division Championship in his final season.
Markotay played college baseball at St. Charles Community College, and Chowan University where he graduated in 2018. He has spent the last three collegiate seasons coaching as an assistant at Jefferson (Mo.) College and is returning in spring of 2023 before he heads to Terre Haute.
“I am pleased to announce the hiring of Harry Markotay, as the new head coach of Rex Baseball. Harry comes with great enthusiasm, professional baseball experience and collegiate coaching experience. We feel he will be a great fit for us, and we look forward to seeing Harry bring home a third championship to the Wabash Valley.” said General Manager Bruce Rosselli in a press release.
“I'm thrilled and honored to be the Manager for the Terre Haute Rex and I would like to thank the Rex Baseball organization for this opportunity. Not knowing if I was going to be able to coach summer baseball this upcoming summer after stepping down from the Wilson Tobs in the CPL [Coastal Plain League], but I am very fortunate to have this chance to be a part of the Rex organization," Markotay said in a press release.
"I can't wait to get down to Terre Haute to be a part of such a great community that loves the game of baseball and supports a great organization,” he added.
