For the second game in a row, the Rex built a big early lead Friday night in Prospect League baseball at Bob Warn Field, and for the second game in a row, it got close before it was over.
But for the second game in a row the Rex hung on, winning 11-8 over the Champion City Kings helped by some two-out clutch hits in the bottom of the eighth by Brandon Boxer and Luis Hernandez.
Nathan June got the benefit of the big early lead and hung around for five innings to get the win on the mound. And Aaron Chao, who had a forgettable performance on Wednesday, was equally persistent in hanging around for a four-inning save.
The same two teams play a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at Bob Warn Field.
The Kings are a last-place team in their division and spotted the Rex a five-run lead in the bottom of the first inning Friday.
An error followed by an Alec Brunson homer made it 2-0; a hit by Jordan Schaffer, a walk to David Miller and a bunt single by Randal Diaz that was thrown away made it 3-0; and grounders by Boxer and Hernandez completed the scoring.
Champ City came right back with three runs in the top of the second, however, the first four batters reaching base before June settled down.
The Rex got a run back in the bottom of the inning without a hit — three walks and a hit batter, plus a sacrifice fly by Miller — but left the bases loaded. And the Kings scored twice in the top of the third to get within 6-5.
Again the Rex answered, two runs on four hits — including two more bunt singles, by Kade Lassen and Parks Bouck — but stranded two more runners in scoring position, the start of a streak of 14 straight batters retired by Kings reliever Barry Eiseman.
But June got through the next two innings unscathed (and used up his pitch allotment) to bring Chao to the mound in the sixth. The left-hander walked five in four innings, which had been his problem two nights earlier, but didn't allow an earned run.
And when Eiseman ran out of pitches in the bottom of the eighth, the Rex did some damage, loading the bases with two outs before the big hits by Boxer and Hernandez — which loomed large when the visitors scored in the top of the ninth.
