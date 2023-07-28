Nazhir Bergen's ninth-inning single proved to be the game-winner Friday night at Bob Warn Field as the Terre Haute-based Rex beat the Jackson Rockabilllys 10-9 in Prospect League baseball.
Gabe Wright singled with one out in the ninth, his fourth hit of the game, but was forced at second by Slater Schield. Schield stole second base and scored on Bergen's hit.
Jackson had taken a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Rex scored seven times in the bottom of the third and the game was close the rest of the way. Wright, who finished 4 for 6, and Brett Sherrard each drove in two runs in that inning.
Terre Haute North graduate and Marian University player Jayson Cottrell and West Vigo graduate Kaleb Marrs, on his way to Vincennes University, each pitched three innings in relief for the Rex, with Marrs picking up the win.
The Rex play Saturday at Champion City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.