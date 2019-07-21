For the second time in three games, the Terre Haute Rex had a reasonably close game get out of hand in the late innings and visiting Chillicothe emerged with a 10-1 Prospect League baseball win late Sunday night at Bob Warn Field.
A leadoff triple and a sacrifice fly gave the Paints a 1-0 lead in the top of the first in a game delayed more than two hours by lightning, but the Rex tied the score in the second on a double by Austin Weiler, an infield hit by Brendan Sher and a sacrifice fly by Mason Speirs.
A double and an RBI single put Chillicothe ahead to stay in the third inning, however, and the Rex got just one more hit — a fifth-inning single by Carter Bridge — the rest of the way as four Paints pitchers combined for the three-hitter.
Chillicothe added two runs in the fifth and six in the final two innings, including five in the top of the ninth.
The Paints are the team just ahead of the Rex in a bid for a playoff spot and now lead by 4 1/2 games.
The league's home run derby is today and the all-star game is Tuesday at Normal, Ill. The Rex don't play again until a doubleheader Friday at West Virginia.
