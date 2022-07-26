One of the better crowds of the 2022 Rex season wasn't rewarded Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field, as the home team fell 9-2 to the Clinton Lumber Kings in Prospect League baseball with 1,298 looking on — at least until a few showers showed up midway through the game.
Thanks to the Burlington Bees, who won 6-5 at Illinois Valley on Tuesday, the Rex still lead the Pistol Shrimp by a full game in the race for the second Wabash River Division playoff spot. The Rex pulled ahead of Illinois Valley by winning 8-4 Monday at O'Fallon, while Danville was beating Illinois Valley 3-2.
Recent Northview graduate Landon Carr was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Rex on Tuesday, even though he pitched four innings without giving up an earned run.
But the Lumber Kings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-out throwing error, then added two more two-out runs with another throwing error paving the way in the top of the third.
Not only did those errors give the visitors the lead, but the third-inning error lengthened the inning by several batters and blew up Carr's pitch count to the point that he was able to face just one batter in the top of the fifth.
The Rex scored a run in the bottom of the third when Mason White legged out a one-out double, took third on a single by Kade Lassen and scored on a sacrifice fly by Parks Bouck.
But the home team left two runners stranded in the bottom of the fourth, then wasted a great chance in the fifth.
White led off with a single, took second on a wild pitch and got to third on another hit by Lassen, giving the Rex runners at first and third with nobody out.
White had to stay at third when Bouck grounded back to the mound, although Lassen reached second. But then Clinton starter James Burke, who had just one strikeout in the game to that point, fanned both Alec Brunson and Aaron Beck — the third and fourth hitters in manager Matt Chavarria's lineup — and both runners were left in scoring position.
Bouck's grounder was the start of a stretch of 13 straight Rex batters retired. And after two scoreless innings in relief, Aaron Chao of the Rex gave up three runs — including a two-run homer — in the seventh, two more in the eighth and another in the ninth.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Boxer singled and Connor Hicks and Kody Putnam hit back-to-back doubles — Putnam's a blooper that eluded a diving Clinton outfielder to allow just one-base advances for Boxer and Hicks — but again two runners were left in scoring position.
The same two teams play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bob Warn Field.
