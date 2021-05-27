The O'Fallon Hoots put together a five-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday night, and that was enough to give them a 6-4 win over the Rex in the Prospect League baseball season opener for both teams.
The Rex jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning on hits by Will Hayes and Alec Atkinson, a sacrifice fly by Kody Putnam and an RBI single by Josh Leverenz. O'Fallon scored in the bottom of the inning, but Alec Brunson hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth for a 3-1 lead.
Following the Hoots' rally, relief pitchers Tristan Elder and Alex Reinoehl held the home team in check the rest of the way, and the Rex loaded the bases in the ninth but had to settle for just one run.
The Rex play Friday at Alton.
