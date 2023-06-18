A three-run seventh inning Sunday enabled the Lafayette Aviators to come from behind for an 8-7 win over the Rex in Prospect League baseball.
The Rex had a 6-5 lead after scoring twice in the top of the fifth, but didn't score again until a ninth-inning rally came up short.
Caleb Hohman was 4 for 5 with a homer, a double and four RBI for the Rex, now 7-7 for the season, while Keegan Garis was 2 for 4 and Jeremy Piatkiewicz was 1 for 4 with a double and two runs.
The Rex play twice against Springfield on Monday at Bob Warn Field, a makeup game with the Lucky Horseshoes starting at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Rex dominated traditional rival Danville 10-2 on the Dans' home field.
Sam Pesa led the offense with a 2-for-4 day that included three runs and three RBI, while Payton Howard was 3 for 6, Hohman 1 for 2 with two runs and Jayden Lepper scored twice.
Conner Brady pitched six scoreless innings to get the win, while Riverton Parke's C.J. O'Dell pitched two innings in relief, giving up one run.
