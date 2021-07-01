Rex fall 7-1 to Aviators

Despite a double and triple from Terre Haute's Kaleb Hannahs, the Rex fell 7-1 at Lafayette in a Prospect League contest on Thursday.
The Aviators scored in five of the eight innings they batted in. An RBI single by Tanner Craig got the Aviators started in the third inning and they never trailed after that.
The Aviators scored two earned runs off of Rex starter Joey Hurth in five innings. Kaleb Huxford gave up three earned runs in two innings of work.
The only Rex run came via a solo home run by Alex Brunson in the fourth inning.
The game began the second half of the Prospect League season. Lafayette (19-9) has already clinched a playoff spot via its Wabash River Division first half crown.
The Rex (12-18) return to Bob Warn Field on Friday as they host Danville.
Wednesday
• Rex split — At DuPage, Ill., a pair of four-run innings by the host Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp proved too much to overcome for the Rex as they lost 8-7 in the first game of a doubleheader at Veterans Memorial Park. Brunson hit a home run in the contest for the Rex.
In the nightcap, the Rex won 7-1. The Rex hit three home runs, including a Prospect League-best 12th of the season for Rob Weissheier. Hannahs and Dylan Janke hit the other two home runs for the Rex.
Brayton Reed got the win on the mound, allowing only two hits in 4 2/3 innings.
