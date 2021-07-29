The Terre Haute-based Rex finally put the Ls behind them on Thursday at Bob Warn Field.
The Rex ended an 11-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over Champion City in the opening game of a doubleheader. The nightcap ended after the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
The Rex won on the strength of solid pitching performances by Indiana State’s Cole Gilley and Wabash Valley’s Bieker Fuentes. Gilley pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one hit. He struck out 11 and walked nine. Fuentes only allowed two hits in 1 1/3 innings of work.
The initial scoring for the Rex came from a familiar source.
Alec Brunson hit a three-run home run in the third inning, scoring Tyler Nelson and Colter Couillard-Rodak. Brunson was one of four Rex players to have two hits along with Kaleb Hannahs, Connor Hicks and Couillard-Rodak.
Champion City did rally to tie the game in the sixth, but the Rex pushed across the winning run in the bottom half of the sixth. Austin Morris’s RBI single knocked in Hicks to give the Rex the winning margin.
The Rex play their next four games on the road, starting with a trip to Lafayette on Friday. The final home game, and the final game of the Prospect League season, will be next Wednesday when Danville visits Bob Warn Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.