Rex defeated at West Virginia

The Rex had their winning streak stopped at seven games Friday when the host West Virginia Miners scored a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win 5-4 in Prospect League baseball.
Jordan Schaffer had tied the score in the top of the eighth with a solo homer, capping a comeback from an early 4-1 deficit.
Brennan DuBose had a two-run homer for the Rex, while Aaron Beck was 2 for 3, Robert Ciullo 2 for 4, Parks Bouck 2 for 5 and Randal Diaz 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Mason White, who has been used more often as a designated hitter for the Rex, took the loss despite more than four strong innings of relief pitching.
Now 14-8, the Rex will have a doubleheader Saturday at Champion City.
