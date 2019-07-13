The Terre Haute Rex won their club-record 11th straight Prospect League baseball game late Saturday night, coming behind with five runs in the last three innings to beat the host Normal Cornbelters 8-5.
Brendan Sher and Ethan Hunter had three RBI each — Sher the first three, Hunter the final three — while Sher and Romero Harris each scored three times. Joey Rogers was winning pitcher in relief, with Jacob Frankel recording a two-inning save.
Normal took the lead when Mike Addante hit the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning out of the park, and Addante added another solo homer in the bottom of the third. With two outs in the third, the Cornbelters made it 3-0 on the strength of two hits, a hit batter and a wild pitch.
Sher hit a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, but Normal got an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Sher had an RBi single in the fifth, but Normal put together three hits in the sixth to go up 5-3.
In the top of the seventh, however, a walk to Austin Weiler and hits by Harris and Sher loaded the bases with one out. Two wild pitches tied the score, and Hunter drove in the go-ahead run with an infield hit.
Frankel pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the eighth and the Rex padded the lead in the ninth on two walks, a sacrifice bunt and a two-run single by Hunter.
