Terre Haute native and major league pitching great Tommy John is returning to his hometown, and will be honored by Terre Haute Rex Prospect League baseball team Wednesday.
The Rex have scheduled Tommy John Night for the club's 6:30 p.m. Wednesday game against the visiting Danville Dans at Bob Warn Field. The Rex announced the event on Twitter.
Tickets are available online at tickets.rexbaseball.com.
John, now 80, was born and raised in Terre Haute and starred at Gerstmeyer High School, before signing with the Cleveland Indians in 1961. John pitched 26 seasons in the majors, finishing with 288 victories, 231 losses and a 3.34 earned-run average. He recorded 164 of those pitching wins after a revolutionary arm surgery in 1974, a procedure that now bears his name. He pitched for six teams and retired from baseball in 1989.
John and his wife, Cheryl, now live in Sarasota, Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.