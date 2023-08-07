At least part of the memory of the Terre Haute-based Rex baseball team's 2023 season will be its solid finish.
The Rex grabbed an early lead Saturday night at Lafayette and held on, beating the host Aviators 11-10 at Loeb Stadium in the Prospect League regular-season finale for both clubs. It was the fourth straight victory for the Rex, allowing the Terre Haute team to finish with a 23-33 overall record.
Terre Haute racked up a 7-0 first-inning lead Saturday and grew that lead to 11-3 after seven innings. But the Aviators (28-29) scored twice in the eighth and five times in the ninth, coming up just short before a crowd announced at 1,332 fans. Rex pitcher Sam Pesa recorded the final outs. Terre Haute starter Clay Hendry (2-1) got the win, despite walking six in five innings of work.
Leadoff hitter Morgan Colopy led the Rex at the plate with two doubles, a single and three runs batted in. Xavier Croxton also doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs. Designated hitter Warren Bailey tripled, singled and had two RBI.
The Rex, who finished the season under interim manager Culley DeGroote, won all four of their August games and six of their last 10 games.
