The Terre Haute Rex were unable to recover from a horrific start to Sunday afternoon’s Prospect League baseball game with the visiting Johnstown Mill Rats, falling 17-4 in a game that was over after just a half inning.
The Mill Rats plated eight runs in the top of the first inning, with two of those scoring on errors and two more on a two-run single by Scott McNamaman.
Rex pitcher Brayden Lybarger, a redshirt freshman from Indiana State, had a rough outing and lasted just one inning.
The Mill Rats added three more hits in the second inning to increase their lead to 10-0.
Riverton Parke graduate Derek Lebron, a freshman from Rend Lake College, shut down the Mill Rats in the third before being taken out after four batters in the fourth.
The Rex put together two small rallies, as Xavier Croxton hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third and Samuel Pesa had an RBI double later in that inning to score Slater Schield.
The Rex got their other two runs in the fifth, as Dom Krupinski and Matthew Albritton singled and both scored on a Warren Bailey double.
The Rex brought in outfielder Morgan Colopy in relief in the fourth and infielder Camden Karczewski for the final 3.1 innings. Those two position players allowed just three earned runs and five hits in four innings of work.
Bailey and Croxton each had two hits to lead a 10-hit Rex attack.
The Mill Rats are in third place in the Ohio Valley Division of the Eastern Conference with a 17-23 overall record.
The Rex had won two of three games entering Sunday action after losing their previous five outings, and stand in last place in the Wabash River Division of the Eastern Conference.
They are 14-24 overall this season, finishing 10-14 in the first half of the season and are just 4-10 in the second half.
The Rex play the Mill Rats at home again Monday night with the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats 820 601 00 — 17 14 1
Terre Haute Rex 002 020 00 — 4 10 3
WP — Tyson Bryant-Dawson. LP — Brayden Lybarger.
