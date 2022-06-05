Rex can't hold lead, lose to Illinois Valley in 10 innings

All good things must come to an end and, unfortunately for Alec Brunson and the Rex, that time came in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday at Bob Warn Field.
The visiting Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp had scored twice in the top of the 10th to take a 10-8 lead in the Prospect League game, but Jake Larsen led off the bottom of the inning with a single to bring Brunson to the plate representing the tying run.
In his previous 12 at-bats Saturday and Sunday, Brunson was 7 for 7 with five walks, two stolen bases (including home on Saturday night) and 10 RBI. But Illinois Valley’s Justin Rios slipped a called third strike past the Rex leadoff hitter, retired the next two batters on grounders and picked up an unlikely victory.
Rios was the Pistol Shrimp’s starting center fielder Sunday, but was called to the mound with two out in the bottom of the seventh after the Rex had extended their lead to 7-3. The 5-foot-6 lefthander’s strategy appeared to consist of throwing the ball over the plate and letting the Rex hit it, but it got his team out of the seventh inning and an eighth-inning double play — after a walk to Brunson, the 12th straight time Brunson had reached base — got him out of that inning.
The visitors, in the meantime, had scored a run in the top of the eighth on the Rex’s only defensive lapses, then scored four times in the top of the ninth on four walks — one with the bases loaded — a hit batter and just two hits, the key one a soft, two-out, two-run single by Dio Cornet.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, however, Arturo Disla singled and Rios, finding himself in a crucial situation for the first time, hit David Miller with a pitch and walked Brandon Boxer to load the bases.
Pinch-runner Cade Lassen scored when the Pistol Shrimp couldn’t turn a double play on Mason White’s grounder, but the Rex left two runners on base and the visitors got three hits — the go-ahead RBI by Rios — in the top of the 10th.
The Rex got a solid start from Brice Stutesville, who made his debut by pitching 6.1 strong innings before reaching the league’s pitch-count limit. Stutesville was successful against all the Pistol Shrimp except Cornet, who had an RBI double in the second inning — but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple on a barely believable throw from the right-field corner by Boxer — and a two-run homer in the fourth.
The home team had scored twice in the bottom of the first on Brunson’s leadoff double, an infield hit by Randall Diaz and Disla’s RBI grounder.
After falling behind on Cornet’s homer, the Rex regained the lead in the fifth on an RBI double by Brunson, an error and Parks Bouck’s RBI grounder; added two more in the sixth on bases-loaded walks by Brunson and Bouck, although the bases were left loaded; and made it 7-3 in the seventh on doubles by David Miller and White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.