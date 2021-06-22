Two questions about Prospect League baseball, at least one of them serious.
Do the pitchers in the league know the hitters are using wood bats? And do the umpires get paid by the hour?
Those were thoughts many may have had Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field, as the Rex kept coming back but lost 9-8 to the Alton River Dragons in a game that included 21 walks and more than 350 pitches in nearly 200 minutes of not-very-snappy play.
And believe it or not, the game began as a pitchers’ duel.
Going into the bottom of the third inning, the Dragons didn’t have a hit and the Rex hadn’t had a baserunner.
Jack Leverenz was the first to reach base for the home team — a walk, of course — and he reached second on a passed ball and scored on a double by Alec Atkinson.
The visitors responded with six hits, two walks and a hit batter for a six-run fourth inning, however, and led the rest of the way.
The Rex got one run back in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Leverenz, but another hit by Tyler Nelson resulted in the third out being made at the plate.
Two more Rex runs scored in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out single by Nate Wolf, but the Dragons got a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to make it 8-4.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the eighth, despite lots of chances to score by both sides, neither team challenging the other’s hitters and the plate umpire maintaining a minuscule strike zone.
But in the eighth, the Rex got three walks — Kody Putnam getting an RBI on one of them — and a two-run single by Atkinson. Putnam was thrown out at third on that hit, however, and Kaleb Hannahs’ bid for a game-tying single was robbed by Alton second baseman Boston Merila.
A two-out error in the top of the ninth allowed the River Dragons to add an insurance run, and they needed it.
In the bottom of the ninth, Wolf walked with one out and scored on a triple by Kyle Harbison. But the Rex couldn’t take advantage of two chances to get the tying run home from 90 feet away, and lost for the eighth time in nine games.
The Rex travel to play Champion City at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Springfield, Ohio.
ALTON (AB-R-H-RBI) — Burris cf 3-2-1-1, Merila 2b 5-0-0-0, Mutz dh 6-1-2-3, Neibauer c 1-1-1-0, Nigut 1b 4-1-1-0, Hampton rf 2-1-1-0, Carden 3b 5-1-1-1, Harris ss 3-2-2-2, Rivers lf 4-0-0-0. Totals 33-9-9-7.
REX (AB-R-H-RBI) — Atkinson 2b 5-1-2-3, Hannahs 3b 5-1-1-0, Weissheier 1b 5-0-0-0, Wolf lf 4-2-2-2, Harbison dh 4-1-1-1, Terry c 3-0-0-0, Leverenz rf 4-2-2-1, Nelson cf 3-1-1-0, Putnam ss 2-0-0-1. Totals 35-8-9-8.
Alton=000=602=001=—=9
Rex=001=120=031=—=8
E — Carden, Atkinson. DP — Rex 1. LOB — Alton 12, Rex 8. 2B — Atkinson. 3B — Harbison. HR — Mutz. SB — Carden, Burris 2, Wolf, Hampton, Atkinson, Harris, Leverenz. CS — Harris. SH — Rivers.
Alton=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Reed (W 4-1)=5=6=4=1=2=4
Bell=1=0=0=0=2=2
Einstein=1.1=1=3=3=3=1
McNeil=1=2=1=1=1=1
Patterson (Sv 2)=0..2=0=0=0=0=1
Rex=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Downs (L 1-2)=3.2=6=6=6=4=3
Whitlock=3.1=2=2=2=6=4
Lawson=2=1=1=0=3=0
HBP — by Downs (Neibauer). WP — Reed. PB — Neibauer. T — 3:16.
Next — Both teams play at home Wednesday, the Rex (9-14) against Champion City at 6:30 p.m. and the River Dragons (10-13) against Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.