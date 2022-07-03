Kyle Cortner made his Rex debut on the mound Sunday and pitched five strong innings as Terre Haute bounced back from a doubleheader loss on Saturday to rout the host Normal CornBeltersd 18-2 in seven innings in Prospect League baseball.
Cortner, who pitches for Lincoln Trail, allowed three hits and a run, walking four, and had a 7-0 lead when he went to the mound in the bottom of the first.
David Miller hit a two-run homer as part of that seven-run inning and was 2 for 4 for the game with three runs and the two RBI.
Also for the Rex, Brandon Boxer was 3 for 4 with a triple, four runs and three RBI; Luis Hernandez 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Mason White 2 for 5 with a homer and three runs; Randall Diaz 2 for 5 with a double and three runs; Alec Brunson 2 for 5; Robert Ciulla 1 for 3 with a double; and Parks Bouck 1 for 4 with a double and three RBI.
Kade Lassen of Robinson didn't get a hit but scored a run and had two RBI, and also pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning.
Now 19-11, the Rex return to Bob Warn Field for a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday against Alton.
• Rex swept — The Rex cost themselves a chance at first place in the Wabash River Division of Prospect League baseball on Saturday, losing a doubleheader to the visiting Champion City Kings by scores of 7-2 and 9-4. The outcomes enabled Danville to clinch the first-half championship of the Wabash River Division.
Late-inning difficulties were the key to both losses. The Rex had a 2-0 lead after five innings of the first game, starting pitcher Carter Kessinger allowing just two hits, but gave up two runs in the sixth and five in the top of the seventh of the seven-inning game.
An early 3-0 lead in the second game was erased in the top of the second inning, and a 4-4 tie was broken in the top of the sixth when Edrick Padilla hit a grand slam for the Kings.
Kade Lassen was 1 for 3 and scored a run, Mason White was also 1 for 3 and Jordan Schaffer was 1 for 4 with one of the RBI in the first game. A sacrifice fly by Parks Bouck produced the other early run.
Schaffer was 2 for 4 in the second game, including a double that keyed the three-run first inning. Brandon Boxer was 1 for 2, also with a double.
