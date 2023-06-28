The Terre Haute-based Rex led by five runs going into the bottom of the ninth inning before Danville plated six in the next two frames for a 6-5 comeback win in Prospect League baseball Tuesday night.
The Rex (10-12) put four runs on the board in the first three innings. They went up 5-0 in the seventh but couldn't notch a second straight triumph after surrendering five runs in the ninth.
The Dans secured the walk-off victory in the 10th.
Right fielder Keegan Garis, left fielder Joe Hamilton and catcher Warren Bailey has a pair of hits each and four combined runs batted in for the Rex.
On the bump, starter Dominic Gill went four innings, allowing four hits and a walk.
Wednesday's scheduled game at Springfield was postponed due to poor air quality. The Rex will host the Lafayette Aviators for a doubleheader, starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Bob Warn Field.
