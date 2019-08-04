The Terre Haute Rex were eliminated from Prospect League baseball playoff possibilities Sunday, but they didn’t go down without a fight.
Although the Rex fought back from deficits of 5-1 and 6-3 to beat the Cape Catfish, the team with the league’s best record, by a 7-6 score Sunday, Danville’s 6-2 win over Chillicothe clinched the second East Division berth for the Dans.
Terre Haute plays its final two games at Danville tonight and Tuesday night.
Relievers Luke Lancaster and Colten Panaranto pitched three scoreless innings each, Panaranto getting the win and striking out Indiana State’s Ellison Hanna (.385, 61 RBI for the summer) for the final out.
Justin Jenkins walked, stole second and scored on an error in the first inning, but the Catfish scored three in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second.
RBI singles by Jacob Mulcahy and Austin Weiler in the third inning cut the lead to 5-3, but the home team scored its final run in the bottom of the inning. Romero Harris cut the lead to 6-5 with a two-run homer in the fourth.
Brendan Sher, who finished 2 for 3 with two runs, walked with one out in the eighth and back-to-back doubles by Jeremy Houston and Jenkins put the Rex ahead. Jenkins was 2 for 4 with two runs and the game-winning RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.