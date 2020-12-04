The Missouri Valley Conference announced its revamped men's and women's basketball conference schedules on Friday.
The MVC's usual 18-game traditional home-and-away slate, which had already been announced, had to be scrapped to take the COVID-19 pandemic into account.
The new format will be based on weekend doubleheaders at a single site for both genders. MVC teams will host four home and travel for four away series. They will play one travel partner in the traditional home-and-away format. In ISU's case, its travel partner is Evansville.
On the men's side, games will predominantly take place on Saturday and Sunday. An exception will be on the first and last slate of games which will take place in a Sunday-Monday and Friday-Saturday format, respectively.
On the women's side, games will predominantly take place on Friday and Saturday. Some games will be played in a Thursday-Friday format.
ISU's men will open their MVC slate with a home series against Drake starting on Dec. 27-28. ISU announced on Nov. 16 that it will not have fans in attendance for any December home games.
ISU's men will then travel to Missouri State for a pair of games on Jan. 2-3.
ISU's men will additionally host Southern Illinois, Bradley and Loyola. The Sycamores will also travel to Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso in a season-concluding series.
The MVC left open two weekends in the schedule on Jan. 23-24 and Feb. 20-21. These weekends could be used if there are any COVID-19-related cancellations earlier in the slate.
ISU's women will open with a road series at Loyola on Jan. 1-2. The Sycamores will open their home schedule on Jan. 7-8 when it hosts Illinois State.
The ISU women will additionally host Southern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Valparaiso. Additional road trips are to Bradley, Drake and Missouri State.
The MVC left the weekend of Jan. 29-30 and Feb. 26-27 open for women's basketball.
Both the men and women will host and travel to Evansville for mid-week contests.
Interestingly, the MVC used this schedule format at the dawn of the league in the first 13 years of the MVC's existence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.