The Extra Points newsletter, which reports on off-field matters in college athletics, reported Friday that Belmont could be joining the Missouri Valley Conference.
The report did not have a named source. The MVC and Belmont have not commented. Extra Points accurately reported Austin Peay's move from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Atlantic Sun last week.
Belmont, a private school based in Nashville, just south of Vanderbilt's campus, has long danced with the MVC.
The Bruins were allegedly invited to the league in 2013 when Creighton left, but turned down the invitation, citing their then-new association with the Ohio Valley Conference. Loyola joined the league instead.
Belmont was also mentioned as an expansion candidate in 2017 when Wichita State left, a place that ultimately went to Valparaiso.
Ever since, the Bruins, along with fellow OVC school Murray State, have been bandied about in MVC circles as possible expansion candidates.
That talk became hotter in the last calendar year as the OVC has lost several members. Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State have both left the OVC for the Atlantic Sun, which has formed a football conference.
Belmont's departure from the OVC would leave that league without one of its flagship schools.
The Bruins have won at least 20 games in each of their OVC seasons since it joined in 2013 and have never won fewer than 11 conference games. Belmont has made three NCAA Tournament appearances since it joined the OVC.
Belmont's women's basketball program is also stout, with five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2016.
Belmont's addition would put the MVC at an unwieldly 11 teams. It is likely that the MVC would seek a 12th team.
Murray State, located within the MVC's footprint, will be the most likely candidate mentioned, though the Racers are not as simple of an addition as they play football.
Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal made an unprompted statement about realignment on Twitter on Friday shortly after news of Belmont's possible move was made.
"Murray State remains actively engaged in a thoughtful and thorough vetting process as it relates to conference realignment. Murray State is a nationally recognized brand and promising discussions about the future of Racer athletics is ongoing. Whether within or outside the Ohio Valley Conference, Murray State University is considering all options in order to position our Athletics program in a thriving environment and offer a first-class student-athlete and fan experience," the statement said.
Other possible expansion candidates that have come up in the past and who might be interested in MVC membership include: Arkansas-Little Rock, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Wright State, Texas-Arlington, Omaha, Oakland, Illinois-Chicago, Detroit and Denver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.