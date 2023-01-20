Shooting percentages aren’t always a reliable indicator in high school basketball, but they were Friday night as Terre Haute North hosted Clay City in a nonconference game.
The host Patriots missed fewer field goal attempts than the Eels made, shooting a consistent 68% (27 for 40), and never trailed in posting a somewhat misleading 70-41 victory.
“This group of guys is a veteran group,” coach Todd Woelfle said of his Patriots. “Clay City is having a great year, so it was important for us to come out and establish ourselves on both sides of the floor.”
“I think our effort was good,” said coach Chris Ames of Clay City, “but we didn’t hit shots [15 of 37 for 41%]. We needed some momentum early, but [the Patriots] hit shots.”
North’s defense was the key early, holding the Eels to just one field goal in the first nine minutes while taking a 17-3 lead. Although the Eels were scrapping defensively themselves, the Patriots warmed up to 6 for 10 by the end of that quarter, then got really hot. They hit their first seven shots in the second quarter, two of them from 3-point range, and finished 9 for 11 for the period to take a 39-15 lead to the halftime locker room.
“We got off to a good start, and that forced [the Eels] to play a little faster,” Woelfle said afterward.
“When you play a really solid [Class] 4A program, you learn some things,” said Ames, whose team is off to Clay City’s best start since its semistate team of 2015. “[This game] exposed a lot of weaknesses.”
North can clinch no worse than a tie for the Conference Indiana championship if it can win Saturday night at Southport, so Woelfle made use of his considerable depth. Kavish Reddy, who has started at times this season, was the 11th Patriot to get on the court Friday and still led all scorers with 13 points while Alex Ross nailed a quartet of 3-pointers to finish with 12.
Clay City’s leading scorer also came off the bench as sophomore Bryce Wiram scored 10 points while a couple of his teammates had foul trouble.
Clay City also brought perhaps the biggest visiting crowd of any North opponent this season.
“We have great fans and they have been tremendous this year,” Ames said. “Tomorrow night we’ll try to regroup — it’s homecoming [against Cloverdale] — and get after it again.”
