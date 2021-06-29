When it comes to Indiana State’s men’s basketball team and it’s start under new coach Josh Schertz? In many ways, the dynamic is of the teachers getting taught.
On one hand, you have new Sycamores, but old hands when it comes to Schertz. Lincoln Memorial transfers Xavier Bledson, Cam Henry and Simon Wilbar are all familiar with the Schertz system and at least part of the reason they were brought to Terre Haute was to help the other players learn what Schertz’s system is all about.
On the other hand, those teachers will also be schooled by veterans Tyreke Key, Cooper Neese and Julian Larry on what it takes to succeed at the Division I level.
It’s an interesting reciprocal environment and that transition process is obviously paramount as Schertz continues his first month of workouts with his first ISU team.
“It’s certainly an acclimation process and it’s not going to happen overnight. Three guys from LMU who have a good grasp of the system along with 10 guys with no grasp of the system along with three guys who know they system who don’t know the 10 guys. This summer is as big as it is for anybody in the country in terms of developing chemistry and cohesion on and off the court,” Schertz said on Tuesday.
During summer workouts, it’s the Lincoln Memorial transfers who bear the burden of teaching. Knowing the system that Schertz runs — a NBA style where four players will spread out to either shoot, take advantage of cutting action or feed the post — is only part of the equation.
The ex-Railsplitter trio also knows how practices are run. What kind of environment Schertz wants to have at practice. How things he emphasizes are rewarded and things he doesn’t want emphasize are penalized. For example, mid-range shots can be taken, but don’t count for points in scrimmage situations. An extra point, however, is added to assisted buckets.
“It’s going to be a challenge everyday. It’s going to be physical, intense, competitive,” said Bledson, nicknamed “Jobbo” by Schertz.
“It’s faster and it’s faster for the other kids because they don’t know it yet, but once things get going and we get the hang of it? It’s going to be fun,” Bledson continued.
Schertz uses the phrase “iron sharpens iron” when it comes to his practices. It’s up to players like Henry to make the other Sycamores understand what that means. They also understand that learning Schertz’s system and getting used to his culture isn’t something that happens overnight.
“We let them know that everyday we get better and better. We don’t want them to give up. He’s a tough coach. He’s tough to play for. Easily, you can mess up one day and it can affect you for the rest of the week. We try to keep everyone’s heads up and be ready to work when they come in,” Henry said.
Wilbar, who at 6-foot-11 brings the size that is important to Schertz’s system, illustrated what can be hard when you’re absorbing Schertz’s ways.
“Be patient. Your time will come. You are going to get frustrated. I’ve gotten so frustrated sometimes,” said Wilbar, who was asked what frustrated him. “For my experience, it was defensive concepts. Where I had to be on drop coverage and pick-and-rolls. Little details make you frustrated. But in basketball and life, it’s the little details you have to perfect.”
Schertz noted that it’s a balancing act when it comes to the LMU guys imparting the system to the others. They can’t approach workouts as if they know everything and that the other players are their subjects. For one thing, they will have their own learning curve, but overdoing it could be bad for team culture too.
“All three will help us, but Cam and Jobbo [Bledson] are two of the smartest players I’ve ever coached. I’ve challenged them not to get frustrated. You can’t expect people to know what they don’t know. We want them to help coaching each other, but doing it in a way that’s support and encouraging while holding them accountable,” Schertz said.
So how’s it going? ISU veteran Tyreke Key seems appreciative.
“They’re three coaches on the floor. They know his tendencies and what we wants. It’s definitely been a big help on their part. We’re trying to connect and bond and get everything glued together,” Key said.
Key, of course, as well as his veteran teammates, will have their own teaching roles later as the season approaches. The LMU trio may know Schertz, but ISU’s players know Division I basketball and it will be their job to get the LMU trio, as well as the five other players on the roster who haven’t played at this level, ready when the time comes.
Where the LMU trio is concerned, it’s not as if they came here as glorified student teachers. STATS.
Key doesn’t seem too worried that the LMU guys will be able to adjust to Division I once the time comes.
“It’s more size, than anything. Division II dudes are just as good as Division I players, but it’s just a matter of getting used to playing bigger, thicker dudes in the Valley. Other than that, they’ve played in big games, so they know what to expect,” Key said.
Wilbar has a concept of what he thinks Division I basketball will be all about.
“The biggest thing is the work ethic. In D-1, you have to work as hard as you can. You can’t take any days off,” Wilbar said. “Every team in this league, every team in the country is working just as hard as you can, so are you doing the little things right? That’s the biggest jump the new guys have to go through.”
Schertz will himself be new to Division I, at least as a head coach. He knows that the teachers will be taught and vice versa.
“Once we’re in the Valley? Now you’re going to put it on Tyreke, Coop, Julian and those guys and we’ll be depending on them. Coaches too. Matthew Graves has Valley experience [at Evansville] and it will be invaluable along with that of James Schmeits [special assistant, held over from Greg Lansing’s former staff],” Schertz said.
As far as what he thinks Division I will be like? He had his own way of defining that.
“We talk about being above the line. Every game there’s a line and the better team you play, the higher the line is to hit, right? You can’t be below that line. I haven’t gone through the Missouri Valley yet, but my impression is that the line is high on a night-to-night basis,” Schertz said.
“The amount of mistakes you can get away with and still be successful is limited. You have to be sound and execute for 40 minutes. Our guys have to keep their habits sharp and understand they have to be there every night,” Schertz continued. “At LMU, we out-scored teams by 20 because we had talent, but you could also afford more lulls. Here? We’re going to be in an underdog situation almost every game. They have to understand how high that line is everyday.”
The teaching process continues this week and part of next before recruiting kicks into a higher gear in July.
