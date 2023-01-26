Numbers don't always fully explain the context of a college basketball game.
Still, as the Indiana State Sycamore women prepare for Friday's 6 p.m. matchup with the Belmont Bruins in Hulman Center, the final score of the Tennessee team's previous game sets the stage.
Belmont beat Missouri Valley Conference opponent Southern Illinois 101-45 on Sunday in the Bruins' home court.
When ISU played Southern Illinois in Hulman Center on New Year's Eve, the Sycamores lost 60-58.
But ISU and Belmont aren't as far apart as their outcomes with that common opponent, Sycamore coach Chad Killinger believes. He respects Belmont, a program that produced a 23-8 record last season and notched a win over fifth-ranked Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Yet, the current Belmont team struggled and lost to MVC-leading Illinois State on Jan. 15, while the then-shorthanded Sycamores took Illinois State "right down to the wire" five days later in a 78-68 loss.
"You can't afford to have a bad night against anybody," Killinger said Thursday afternoon. "But we're going into the game with confidence." The Sycamores also carry records of 8-9 overall and 3-5 in the MVC into the clash with Belmont (9-10, 5-3). Plus, Killinger expects to have junior forward Adrian Folks and senior guard Ella Sawyer back from recent injuries.
The Sycamores delivered lively performances in their last two outings — the loss at first-place Illinois State a week ago, and a 71-60 victory at last-place Bradley on Sunday. Indiana State pulled to within a basket of Illinois State in the third quarter of that game, before falling. At Bradley, the Sycamores' 71 points marked their biggest scoring day in conference play this season.
It also featured a season-high 21 points from junior forward Mya Glanton and a near-triple-double by senior guard Del'Janae Williams. Glanton entered the game averaging 4 points per game. Last season, she had three 20-point, 10-rebound games.
"It was more of what we feel we should get out of Mya," Killinger said of the East St. Louis High School grad.
Williams finished with eight points, nine rebounds and nine assists, narrowly missing a triple-double — a feat achieved only once before by a Sycamore, Amy Walker 13 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in 1995.
Belmont will counter with a lineup featuring five players averaging 8 points per game or more. Junior guard Destinee Wells tops the Bruins with 16.4 points per game, while 6-foot-3 junior forward Madison Bartley adds 12.5. Bartley and 6-2 forward Tessa Miller average 4.7 and 5.7 rebounds per game, respectively.
One statistic Killinger would like to reverse is ISU's 0-3 record in home Missouri Valley games this season. The Sycamores are 3-2 in road MVC games.
"Usually, when you're building a program, part of the process is defending your home court," said Killinger, now in his second season as ISU head coach. "We've got to figure out how to win at home."
They've got two opportunities at hand — Friday's home duel with Belmont and a 1 p.m. game in Hulman Center on Sunday against Murray State (11-6, 4-4).
