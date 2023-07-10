Terre Haute area golfers of various ages will compete for city titles at Rea Park this week.
The Terre Haute Junior City Golf Championships are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at Rea Park. Then on Friday, the three-day Terre Haute Women's Golf Association City Open begins at Rea.
For the Junior City, youth players must be between the ages of 8 and 17, according to Rea head golf professional Dave Kennedy. The cost to enter is $20. Young golfers can call Rea Park at 812-232-0709 to sign up.
Connor Bishop and Rylee Roscoe won last year's Junior City boys and girls titles, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Women's City Open match play runs from Friday through Sunday at Rea, with each day's competition beginning at 8 a.m., according to the Terre Haute Women's Golf Association.
Women's city competitors can play their qualifying rounds on their own, up through Wednesday. The cost to enter is $60, which covers the qualifying round and match-play rounds, Sunday lunch and prizes. Players can sign up at the Rea Park pro shop before playing their qualifying round. Play will be flighted through the match play competition. Players with questions can contact THWGA president Madison Gruenert at 812-229-8232 or mgruenert27@gmail.com.
Cara Stuckey won her sixth consecutive Women's City title last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.