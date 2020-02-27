Ray to be inducted into Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame

Growing up a grandson of five-term Terre Haute mayor Ralph Tucker, Terry Ray and his family knew expectations would be high when he took up boxing as a youngster.
Following a successful amateur career, Ray turned pro in June 1986. He won 25 of his first 26 bouts, earning the attention of regional and national promoters who saw dollar signs in the blond-haired boxer nicknamed "Sting."
On his way to racking up a 41-9 pro record with 25 knockouts, according to boxrec.com, Ray slugged it out with the likes of Kenny Keene (twice), Robert Daniels, Bobby Crabtree, Don Diego Poeder and Fabrice Tiazzo before he beat Samson Cohen on a second-round KO for the previously vacant World Boxing Federation cruiserweight title in January 1999.
Ray, who has dealt with several health issues since his 2001 retirement from the ring, will see his pugilistic efforts rewarded with more than a paycheck May 16 when he'll be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame with the rest of the 2020 class. A ceremony will take place inside the Holiday Inn North Hotel ballroom in Indianapolis.
Doors will open at 10 a.m., with a meet-and-greet starting at 11. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m., followed by inductions at 1.
Other inductees will be boxer Buster Douglas (because of his bouts that occurred in Indiana), boxer J.B. Williamson, boxer Norman Goins, trainer Hank Johnson and trainer Sarge Johnson (deceased). Also, retired heavyweight boxer Michael Spinks is expected to attend the event.
General-admission tickets cost $25 and VIP seats are $50. They can be purchased on the indianaboxinghof.com website.
Ray, who will turn 57 in April, said he couldn't be more thrilled with the induction.
"In my prime, I was having a hard time getting title fights," he reflected. "But I got to travel a lot. I did suffer several concussions, too many to count. But that's not uncommon for boxers who have had 50-plus fights."
Ray said his proudest moments as a pro boxer occurred in some of his most painful and bloody bouts on national television.
"Fighting Keene [October 1994 in Hulman Center] and Daniels [October 1996 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.], even though they were both controversial losses, most people thought I won them," he told the Tribune-Star. "I never had any animosity against those guys, though. I respect them."
The 2020 class will raise the total number of Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame members to 16. This is the third year of existence for the organization, which was founded by former pro boxer Craig Houk of Greensburg in 2018.
