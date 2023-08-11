Rahal Letterman Lanigan IndyCar driver Christian Lundgaard put it best when trying to put the qualifying session for the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix into perspective.
“[The Indianapolis Motor Speedway] has a way of breaking you and making you, quite honestly,” Lundgaard said.
In May, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was cruel to Graham Rahal. He missed the Indianapolis 500 in his primary car. Given a second chance in a last-minute, Dreyer-Reinbold fall-back option, his temporary ride proceeded to stall at the start of the race, and he never had a chance to contend.
On Friday, Rahal got a taste of the better side of Indy, albeit on the road course not the oval.
Rahal earned the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race, his first P1 since he earned the pole at Detroit’s Belle Isle course in 2017. He and Lundgaard form an all-RLL front row from a qualifying session that frowned on Indy’s usual contenders and smiled on some upstarts.
Redemption will only be completed if Rahal follows through on the qualifying spot for his first race win since that same 2017 weekend in Detroit, but it still felt good for Rahal to be at the front of the field.
“I don’t know what it is about Indy, but we all talk about it as a living being, that it kind of writes its own story,” Rahal said.
“I say it every year. In this large book that’s gone on a hundred-plus years now, a lot of people have had the chance to have their chapter. Some people like Helio [Castroneves] have several in the book. You just hope it’s your time,” Rahal added.
Rahal said he will take no chances by taking a conservative mindset into the race.
“I think, for me, the objective’s got to be to go,” Rahal said. “I tried to play it too smart [at Mid-Ohio in July, where Rahal started second on the front row], too conservative, and it haunts me a little because had that first stint, a 15-second gap or something like that, would have nullified some of the other issues that we had.”
Lundgaard, the pole sitter for the May race on the IMS road course, wants to flex the muscle RLL has had on the road course.
“There’s definitely things that needs to be improved in race trim that we’ll try to see if we can figure out for tomorrow. We are here much stronger than we were in May. I think we showed that today,” Lundgaard said.
For the RLL cars, it’s obviously about turning qualifying prowess into race-winning form. Lundgaard finished fourth in May but had the pole at Toronto in July and won that race on the street course.
“As a team, we’ve given ourself the best opportunity to win the race tomorrow. We have two cars starting on the front row. I think the last time that happened was in Barber 2018 when Sato won and Graham had an issue,” Lundgaard said. “I hope none of us have an issue tomorrow, but I hope we can fight for the win, and may the best man win, really.”
Elsewhere in the field, it was a mixed-up grid with the usual IndyCar contenders toward the back and surprises up front.
The biggest surprise came from Andretti Autosport as Devlin DeFrancesco had, by far, his best IndyCar qualifying performance and will start fifth.
DeFrancesco, 22nd in IndyCar points, had a previous best IndyCar start of ninth at Gateway in 2022.
“We just nailed it. We rolled off the truck in a good way. I was quite confident in what we needed going into qualifying,” DeFrancesco said.
Two other drivers set or matched their best start of 2023. Alexander Rossi rolls off third in his Arrow McLaren. The defending Gallagher Grand Prix champ matched his best start of the season. His teammate, Pato O’Ward, starts fourth.
Romain Grosjean joined teammate DeFrancesco in the third row in sixth. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong starts seventh, his best starting spot in his rookie campaign.
Alex Palou, IndyCar points leader and winner of the May road course race, starts ninth.
Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden, chasing Palou in second place in IndyCar points, starts 19th.
Andretti Autosport dominated Friday’s NXT race but with teammates battling in the late stages.
Hunter McElrea held off a charge from teammate Louis Foster late in the race to earn the victory.
McElrea won by 0.43 of a second over another teammate, James Roe Jr.
Foster got alongside McElrea with nine laps left but made slight wheel-to-wheel contact with McElrea as Foster bottomed out on the Turn 10 curbing. The damage knocked Foster out of the race.
McElrea’s car suffered after the contact with Foster. Roe caught up and got within a car length of McElrea, but he couldn’t get past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.