Racing to take center stage Wednesday night at Action Track

The Vigo County Fair at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds is underway, which means Wednesday night's fair race is set to go green.
The event will feature the BRANDEIS Midwest Sprint Car Series in addition to the Pro Late Models and DIRTcar Modifieds. Three classes will take center stage for a night of racing on the dirt half-mile track.
The “Rumble at the Fair” appears on the MSCS schedule for the very first time. The BRANDEIS MSCS sprint cars will be competing in a feature that pays $3,000 to win and $300 to start. Many drivers and teams will use this event as a tune-up for the Indiana Sprint Week race at the end of the month.
MSCS last raced at Terre Haute on Aug. 12, 2018. Thirty cars were present. Chris Windom set fast time at 20.071 seconds. Robert Ballou finished ahead of Windom to win the feature. Other big names in the field included Chase Stockon, Carson Short, Justin Grant, Jon Stanbrough and Shane Cottle. MSCS also will race at Terre Haute a second time this year. That event will be Aug. 11.
The top 10 drivers in the BRANDEIS MSCS Points standings at mid-season are Kyle Cummins, Brady Short, Dakota Jackson, Donny Brackett, Stephen Schnapf, Jordan Kinser, Aric Gentry, Brandon Mattox, Chayse Hayhurst and Kent Schmidt. Hayhurst leads Kyle Hathaway and Ryan Bond in the 2019 MSCS rookie standings.
The first-ever BRANDEIS MSCS Mid Season Championship points chase ended last Saturday. Mother Nature won the race that night, but Cummins had already secured another championship. He had established a lead of 65 points over Short. The $1,500 award will be presented to Cummins at Terre Haute. Rain prevented the top three from being recognized this past Saturday.
In addition to the sprints, the Pro Late Models will get their one and only chance to race the half –mile this year. The Pro Lates will run under either Indiana Late Model Series rules or DIRTcar Pro Late Model rules. For tires, competitors are allowed to use any of the following: Hoosier LM20/LM40/D-21/D-55. The event will pay $800 to win and $115 to start.
The DIRTcar Modifieds, the staple class of the track, also will be in action for the third time this year.
Pit gates will open at 4 p.m., with grandstands at 5, hot laps starting at 6:30 and racing at about 7:30. Race teams are reminded to use the back entrance to the fairgrounds to enter the pit area, due to the fair.
For more information, follow the Action Track online at terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook. Updates also are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
