With Indiana State and Murray State trading blows Saturday, the Missouri Valley Conference bout came down to the final surge.
After ISU senior Cameron Henry split free throws to knot the game at 50, the Racers mounted a 9-1 spurt that concluded with 9:26 left.
Senior Courvoisier McCauley picked up a critical offensive foul, his fourth, near the charity stripe with 11 minutes remaining. He dropped a game-high 19 points on 5-for-10 shooting from outside the arc and had five rebounds and two steals.
He returned minutes later to drill a high-arching step-back trey from the left corner for the Sycamores’ first bucket in nearly four minutes. This cut the margin to 59-54.
They couldn’t whittle the deficit the rest of the way in an 82-73 loss that extended ISU’s (13-8, 6-4) losing streak to four, all in the Valley.
There was a critical miscue on an exchange from sophomore Julian Larry, near the top of the key, as he looked McCauley’s way after he curled off a screen on the left wing. The ball sailed through his outstretched hands.
As he tracked back in transition to stop the ball, junior Rob Perry of Murray (11-9, 6-4), galloped to the rim unimpeded. Junior D.J. Burns sealed McCauley under the rim as the Racers took a 65-56 edge with 7:50 left and held serve the rest of the way.
The Racers scored 12 points off turnovers and 13 on the break.
"We knew going in we had to be really good in four areas," second-year coach Josh Schertz said. "Transition [defense] was No. 1, keeping the ball out of the paint, point of attack was two. Defensive rebounding was three and post defense was four. I thought we were abysmal in all four areas."
He said the team is struggling to make jumpers and free throws, 44.4% from the floor Saturday and 6 of 11 from the stripe. He's asking his players to hit the deck for loose balls, box out and defend.
The Sycamores had the upper hand with ball movement and energy at the jump of both halves, and it paid off. A 16-6 advantage with 15:17 left in the half was spurred by a pair of triples to the left of the arc and three buckets by freshman Robbie Avila, including two finishes through traffic and fouls in the paint.
"[This losing stretch] is frustrating for me," Avila said. "It's frustrating for everybody else. I think we are all very disappointed in the way we've been playing the past couple [of] games. We all just have to be better, everyone 1-15. We all got to go to work."
In the first 20 minutes, Indiana State jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first half for the sixth time in Missouri Valley action.
They’ve squandered this cushion in five comeback losses.
The Racers proceeded to pull within 18-17, six minutes later on several point-blank looks. Murray converted three 3-point plays, including two in transition as it kept the Sycamores on their heels tracking back and finished through slight contact.
For nearly 6½ minutes, the Sycamores led by one possession or were tied.
The Racers were hindered beyond the arc, going 1 for 10 in the opening half and not hitting their lone one until 7:07 left. They finished 2 for 18.
Though, the Sycamores fared poorly too, at 0 for 20 as a squad, outside of McCauley’s knockdowns.
With 2:55 left in the first half, Burns caught the ball with his back to the basket and pivoted off the catch for a turnaround 15-footer for his squad's opening lead at 30-28.
The Racers secured two five-point advantages late in the half, but senior Cade McKnight finished the frame with five unanswered. His putback at the buzzer knotted it at 36.
He and Avila, the only bigs to see the floor Saturday, combined for 18 first-half points.
Avila finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and McKnight tallied 11 points from 5-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes.
Henry led the squad in assists with six, scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds and two steals. Neese dished out four assists, three assists in the first half, to go with seven boards.
The momentum carried into the final stanza. Two baskets in the paint by Henry and another from Avila made it 42-36.
After two more six-point leads, the Racers stormed back with a 9-0 spurt, capped by a bucket down the middle of the lane on the break by Burns.
McKnight’s basket in the lane with 13:05 left expunged a three-minute sequence without a field goal.
On Tuesday, the Sycamores will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to face Drake.
“Another one, it's going to be a tough arena to play in," Avila said. "A tough atmosphere, so we got to go to work these next two days and be better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.