Sullivan County’s two biggest rivals in girls high school basketball are not a good matchup for each other.
But after host North Central — small and quick — trailed Sullivan — big and strong — for most of their annual game Tuesday night, the Thunderbirds got a fourth-quarter lead and their strengths got the upper hand, downing the Golden Arrows 57-52.
“We knew we’d be a tough matchup for [the Arrows] with our guards,” coach Joey Davidson of North Central said after the game, “just like they’re a tough matchup for us with their bigs.”
“[Our teams] don’t match up at all,” coach Julie Meeks of Sullivan agreed. “We had a hard time getting our bigs involved and defending.”
The Sullivan advantage showed up immediately as the Arrows pounded the offensive boards and got several shots on their first possession of the game. But the visitors got just one basket and three missed free throws — sort of a preview of what was to come at the line — out of that sequence, and the Thunderbirds escaped with just a two-point deficit. North Central then raced to 11 straight points, only to have Sullivan come back and take a 17-15 lead at the first stop.
It was 21-21 after a steal and score by North Central’s Samantha Secrest near the midpoint of the second quarter, but Sullivan closed out the half with an 8-0 run and got the first basket of the third quarter. The last two baskets of that 10-0 run were putbacks by Lexi Grindstaff.
Jalyn Davidson scored six straight points for North Central, bringing the T-Birds within 31-27, but Lexis Drake had back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-3 Sullivan run for a 41-30 lead.
Lilli Gaines stopped that run with a rare rebound basket for North Central, and Jalyn Davidson got the last seven points of the third quarter — a three-point play, then back-to-back steals and layups — and the home team was within 41-39.
It was still 46-42 in Sullivan’s favor when North Central scored five straight points, a steal and layup by Shelby Seay giving the Thunderbirds their first lead — at 47-46 — since the first quarter. Sullivan freshman Avari Kelley hit one of two free throws to tie the score, but Jalyn Davidson drove for a go-ahead basket, North Central got the ball back, and the Arrows had to chase and foul the rest of the way. North Central missed three of its first five free throws down the stretch, but hit its last six.
Jalyn Davidson had 33 points and five steals for North Central, while Gaines had eight points and nine rebounds and Seay and Secrest combined for 14 more points.
Avery Wiltermood led Sullivan with 12 points, but nine of them came in the first quarter. Drake and Grindstaff came off the bench for 21 points (11 by Drake) and 22 rebounds (11 each) and Kelley had 10 points (six in the fourth quarter) and a game-high seven assists.
“We were 7 for 16 at the foul line, and that was huge,” Meeks said after the game. “[The Thunderbirds] have got a good team . . . it was a very competitive game, but we’ve got to close out and finish.”
“We knew we could run some isolations with our guards once we got the lead, and our kids did a good job doing that,” coach Davidson said after his first win over the Golden Arrows in five years. “It was nice to get one against a really, really good team.”
SULLIVAN (52) — Wilson 1-5 0-4 2, Wiltermood 4-12 1-2 12, Williams 1-1 0-1 2, Kelley 3-11 4-5 10, McKinney 2-8 0-0 5, Grindstaff 4-4 2-4 10, Drake 4-9 0-0 11. Totals 19-50 FG, 7-16 FT, 52 TP.
NORTH CENTRAL (57) — Secrest 2-7 2-3 6, Gaines 3-7 1-4 8, M.Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Davidson 11-23 10-17 33, Seay 2-12 3-4 8, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, G.Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 FG, 16-27 FT, 57 TP.
Sullivan 17 12 12 11 — 52
North Central 15 6 18 18 — 57
3-point shooting — Sullivan 7-20 (Wiltermood 3-8, Drake 3-7, McKinney 1-2, Kelley 0-3), NC 3-15 (Gaines 1-4, Davidson 1-5, Seay 1-5, Secrest 0-1). Total fouls — Sullivan 17, NC 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Sullivan 18, NC 3. Rebounds — Sullivan 53 (Grindstaff 11, Drake 11, Wilson 9, McKinney 7, Williams 3, Kelley 3, Wiltermood 2, Team 7), NC 31 (Gaines 9, Seay 6, Secrest 3, Jones 3, Davidson 2, G.Scott, Team 7). Assists — Sullivan 13 (Kelley 7, McKinney 2, Grindstaff 2, Wiltermood, Drake), NC 5 (Davidson 3, Gaines 2). Steals — Sullivan 1 (McKinney), NC 10 (Davidson 5, Secrest 2, Seay 2, M.Scott). Blocks — Sullivan 3 (Kelley 2, McKinney), NC 4 (M.Scott 3, Gaines).
JV — Sullivan 18, North Central 11 (2 quarters).
Next — Sullivan (12-7) hosts West Vigo on Friday. North Central (13-4) is at White River Valley on Saturday.
