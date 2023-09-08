If there’s one thing to take away from Ryan Walters’ debut as Purdue head football coach, a 39-35 loss to Fresno State, it’s how the Boilermakers’ world turned on third down.
The evidence is stark. When Purdue had the ball, it converted only two of its 12 third-down conversions. When Fresno State had the ball, the Bulldogs converted 64.7% of their third downs.
Those conversion rates are both the worst in the Big Ten. One game does not a trend make, but to win any game requires success on third down, and Purdue will try to do better as it travels to Virginia Tech on Saturday for a noon kickoff.
“You are definitely frustrated because there were opportunities all over the place to win that football game. There were times where we played clean and were explosive on both sides of the ball,” Walters said.
However, those Fresno State third-down conversions, 11 of 17 overall, were killers.
The pattern began in the first quarter when Fresno State shook a tackle on a play Purdue had handled to convert a third-and-7. It only got worse, including a stretch where the Bulldogs converted three third downs in succession covering double-digit yardage.
“You look at the game in its totality and I think that kind of told the story. Obviously time of possession was very heavily favored in Fresno State’s direction,” Walters said. “Defensively it felt like it was feast or famine. It was either three-and-out, or they were scoring points, and a lot of that had to do with our third-down efficiency.”
On Purdue’s side of the ball, Walters lamented short-yardage opportunities that were not taken advantage of.
“I think we had four opportunities to extend drives that were 2 yards or less and came away with no yards. Definitely have to be better on third downs on both sides of the ball,” Walters said.
It wasn’t all bad in the loss. Wide receiver Deion Burks had a breakout game as his yardage in last Saturday’s contest (152) exceeded his single-season total in both his previous two years with Purdue.
New quarterback Hudson Card didn’t disappoint with a 254-yard effort with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was not sacked, but he did run the ball six times.
“You saw flashes of what he’s capable of doing both with his arm and his legs. We’ve got to do a better job of protecting him and giving him an opportunity to stand in there and deliver accurate and confident throws,” Walters said.
Defensively, freshman safety Dillon Thieneman had a dream debut with 10 tackles and a fourth-quarter interception that helped the Boilermakers take a lead they ultimately didn’t hold.
Virginia Tech (1-0) presents an opportunity for Purdue to get a solid road win. The Hokies have fallen from grace after being a national title contender in the late 1990s and 2000s.
The Hokies haven’t finished in the season-ending top 25 since 2017 and haven’t had a winning season since 2019.
The Hokies started Grant Wells as quarterback in their 36-17 win over Old Dominion last Saturday, but Baylor transfer Kyron Drones could play too. Pass rusher Antwuan Powell had two sacks against the Monarchs.
Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry paid respect to Purdue and Walters’ defensive background.
“They’ve got some great size up front and their front seven does a really nice job. They’re committed to stopping the run and they’re physical,” Pry said. “What I’ve got a ton of respect for is they have a great plan. They know who they are defensively. The identity he had with the group at Illinois [where Walters was defensive coordinator] proved to be very successful. That’s what he is trying to emulate at Purdue and you see signs of it.”
Purdue hopes to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2018.
