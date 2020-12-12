Forget what Google Maps might show you. Purdue University does not reside inside the flatlands of northwest Indiana.
There are mountains here. Indiana State’s men’s basketball team got to see them up-close and personal.
Purdue mercilessly fed big man Trevion Williams in what became a first-half Boilermakers’ onslaught. Williams scored 18 of his 30 points from the 11:42 mark of the first half to halftime.
ISU fought gamely to get around the mountain, but ultimately couldn’t find a path to victory as Purdue earned an 80-68 victory at Mackey Arena on Saturday.
The 6-foot-10 Williams was just too much to handle. In addition to his 30 points, he had 11 rebounds. Williams converted 13 of 18 from the field. It’s the first time a player has scored 30 or more against ISU since Southern Illinois’ Armon Fletcher tallied 34 on Jan. 30, 2019.
“They do an excellent job of getting the ball inside. Matt [Painter, Purdue coach] has always fed those interior guys to get more baskets than the other team. [Trevion Williams] is a load and we didn’t really have much of an answer for him after that first 10 minutes,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
ISU did better against 7-4 Zach Edey, who had 10 points and three rebounds and two turnovers, but Edey drew the early fouls on Tre Williams that put ISU in an untenable position.
Tre Williams sat out 17 minutes in the first half and ISU couldn’t stop Trevion Williams. Jake LaRavia fought gamely, but Trevion Williams was just too strong.
“It was very frustrating. It’s the first time we saw this in this season. We just have to stay positive and move forward,” Tre Williams said.
There were positives for ISU. Cooper Neese led ISU with 22 points. Tyreke Key got back to normal production with 18 points. LaRavia scored 10 and had seven rebounds as he took on the heavy load of defending Purdue’s mountains in the lane.
The Sycamores also got flashes of strong play from freshman guard Julian Larry and junior center Ndongo Ndaw.
“I like how we are. I like our mental approach. We’re not in great shape. We haven’t had a lot of practices, but we know we’re going to improve a lot. If we compete that hard, we’ll win a lot of games like that,” Lansing said.
ISU (1-1) started red-hot. The Sycamores built a 10-1 lead on the back of hot shooting by Tyreke Key and Cooper Neese and the uncommon work rate of LaRavia, who strafed Edey on post feeds to force turnovers and mistakes.
However, once ISU become defensively compromised with foul trouble? Purdue went for the jugular.
ISU led 14-10, when Trevion Williams took over. Forced into a small lineup, the Purdue junior power forward went to work.
Trevion Williams used his array of post moves and sheer physical brawn to manhandle the Sycamores in the paint.
Trevion Williams scored eight in a row to help the Boilermakers surge in front … and he kept on going.
“Maybe we could have helped a little quicker?” Lansing surmised. “But you have [Sasha] Stefanvoic out there to make threes to make that up. Jake fought like crazy, but we gave up too many easy ones.”
Purdue’s 17-5 run that gave it a peak first-half lead of nine points was built upon 12 points from Trevion Williams, who was 9 of 14 from the field in the opening half.
The surge gave Purdue’s defense more impetus than it had in the early part of the game and the Sycamores struggled from the field. After it led 17-14 with 9:46 left, the Sycamores only made four more field goals for the remainder of the half. Purdue led 38-29 at the break.
“It’s tough. Coach has told us from day one you have to fit through it, but it is tough. We have to have mental toughness to compete and to have each other’s backs,” Neese said.
Purdue’s lead peaked at 13 with 9:28 left in the second half when the Sycamores began a valiant comeback bid.
A Cobie Barnes reverse layup triggered a 10-2 ISU run that cut the Boilermakers’ lead to five. Key, LaRavia and Neese – who had his best scoring effort since a 25-point burst at Wright State on Dec. 7, 2019 – all hit key buckets.
ISU scored on seven straight possessions and eight of nine overall to stay close, but Purdue took advantage once the Sycamores cooled off.
Another big man - 6-9 Aaron Wheeler, who had a game-high 13 rebounds - made a free throw and a putback bucket to put Purdue up 75-66. ISU would only shave its deficit to seven for the remainder of the game.
“You have to take this for what it is. It’s a loss. So we have to improve and get better. We all believe we can beat a team like Purdue. You take positives to be able to compete with a team and program like that,” Neese said.
ISU next plays at Saint Louis on Tuesday. The Billikens had their scheduled game against Evansville on Saturday wiped out due to a COVID-19 case on Evansville’s team.
“The guys need sleep. We’ll push practice back a bit on Sunday. We’ll do some mental things to get ready for Saint Louis, have a short, hard practice on Monday, and bus over to St. Louis,” Lansing said.
Game time on Tuesday is 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.