Lance Jones has 1,514 career points and started 113 of the 119 games he’s played in his four years of college basketball. He's averaged 12.7 points over his career and peaked at 14.7 in 2022.
By almost any definition, Jones doesn’t have anything to prove as far as being considered a success at the college level.
And yet, Jones still wants to challenge himself. All of his production cited above was accrued at Southern Illinois. The Missouri Valley Conference is just below the top tier of conferences, but it’s not the Big Ten.
That’s part of the season Jones traded Saluki maroon for Boilermaker black-and-gold as the 6-foot-1 guard will ply his trade at Purdue for the 2023-24 season.
Jones was one of the few newbies on the floor last Wednesday inside Cardinal Court as Purdue began summer workouts. Purdue returns all but two players from its 29-6 team from 2022-23.
“It’s been good," Jones said. "The players have helped me and had my back. Any questions I’ve had, they’ve been there for me. It will take some time, but I’m headed in the right direction."
What’s in the transfer for Jones is the chance to test himself at the highest level. What’s in it for Purdue?
Coach Matt Painter had a group of talented freshman guards in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer last season, but quickness and athleticism isn’t their forte. Jones brings that element to Purdue’s rotation, among some other new Boilermakers.
“What we lacked last year was overall quickness and athleticism on the perimeter," Painter said. "Cam [Heide] and Myles Colvin will give us that athleticism. Lance Jones will give us that quickness, defense and experience."
Jones said Purdue got involved shortly after he entered the transfer portal in March. The link was Purdue assistant coach Paul Lusk, who ironically enough, is an SIU alum as well as a former coach in the MVC at Missouri State.
“After the season, I didn’t enter the portal immediately. I was kind of making sure I was making the right decision for me,” Jones said. “A couple of days after I hit the portal, Coach Paul hit me up. We talked on the phone and got me down on a visit as soon as possible.”
Defense was a big part of Jones’ game at Southern Illinois. He was on the MVC All-Defensive team in 2022 and 2023. The Salukis ranked second in MVC-only scoring defense and fourth in MVC-only field-goal defense last season.
“Being a guy that was an all-defensive player in that league, he’s been drilled. He needs to learn the terminology and vernacular,” Painter said. “At the end of the day, basketball is basketball. After he goes through a summer trip (Purdue is going on an 11-day trip to Germany, Italy, Austria and Slovakia in August) and through the summer (workouts) he’ll be fine. He’s exactly what we need. We have to shut down smaller, quicker guards.”
The affable Jones has already won the trust of his teammates.
“I love him already. He’s a good guy. He’s very similar personality-wise to (graduated guard) Dave (Jenkins) on the court. I’m super-excited,” Smith said.
For Jones, one advantage of making the transition to the Big Ten is he has a lot of experienced teammates who can show him the ropes. A whopping 11 returning Boilermakers played at least one game last season. There’s a lot of teachers on the floor for Jones, and he appreciates it.
“Being able to be coached by your peers, the people you’re on the court with, it just hits differently. A coach can only teach so much. When it comes from the guys you’re going to war with, it’s just different,” Jones said.
If there’s a knock on Jones some Purdue fans have taken notice of, it’s his drop in 3-point percentage. Jones shot 42.6% from 3-point range in 2021.
His 3-point shots increased in the two seasons since, but his percentage dropped off. While taking 7.6 threes-per-game in 2023, his percentage dropped to 28%.
Jones won’t have to shoot anywhere near as much as he did at SIU, where he took 10-plus shots per game in his final three seasons. Still, Jones is conscious of the need to improve from beyond the arc. He highlighted the traits he’ll need to embrace to hit the mark from long range consistently again.
“Patience. I don’t want to shoot the good ones. I want to shoot the great ones. There’s timing, not rushing and when I do get a shot, stick to my mechanics and shoot with confidence. If I do that, I can get back in the 40s,” Jones said.
Like so many players in the transfer portal era, movement creates some interesting reunions. From 2021-23, Jones and forward Marcus Domask were the Salukis’ two top scorers and two of the most prolific point producers in the MVC overall.
Both departed for Big Ten pastures with Domask finding himself at Purdue rival Illinois. The long-time Salukis will battle each other twice in 2023-24.
“I’m happy for him. I’m sure he’s happy for me. It was hard for us to separate. We did it for the good of ourselves, but it’s going to be fun to go at it twice next year,” Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.